US Defense Undersecretary Anderson Resigns Over Disagreements With White House - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Acting US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson has decided to step down from his position because of disagreeing with the White House, US media reported on Tuesday.

"I hereby tender my resignation ... effective immediately," Anderson said in a letter to US President Donald Trump, obtained by Politico.

Anderson stepped down a day after US President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

The resignation came after Anderson clashed with the White House personnel office, according to defense officials who expect other departures from the Defense Department in the wake of Esper's firing, the report said.

While Anderson did not explain the reasons for his decision, the report said the White House was expected to ask him to step down.

Anderson's resignation potentially paves the way for Anthony Tata, Trump's nominee for the position who was pulled from consideration because of controversial messages he posted on Twitter.

US Senate confirmed Anderson as a Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Policy in June.