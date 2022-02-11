US Delay in Supply of F-16 Fighter Jets Puts Bulgarian Air Sovereignty at Risk - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that the United States' delay of the supply of F-16 fighter jets paid in advance puts the country's air sovereignty at risk, Bulgarian newspaper Vesti reported on Thursday.

On February 8, Bulgarian Defense Minister Stefan Yanev said that he had received a letter from Lockheed Martin saying that the delivery of the first aircraft is being delayed for several months.

"There is information that there would be a delay, and not a small delay. It's vitally important for our army. The risk for Bulgaria to lose its air sovereignty, to lose the capability to defend our air space, has begun to emerge," Radev said.

Bulgaria has signed a contract with the United States for the purchase of eight F-16 Block 70 fighters worth $1.26 billion. The deal went into effect in July 2019, with Sofia paying for the planes forthwith.

According to the delivery schedule, the country is supposed to receive the first fighter by mid-2023, with another four delivered by the end of that year. The rest are supposed to arrive in the first quarter of 2024. The contract stipulates that the aircraft have to be combat-ready no later than five years after the deal was concluded.