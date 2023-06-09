US Delaying Refugee Exit From Rukban Camp in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The United States is not prepared to assist in the restoration of Syria and continues to artificially delay the exit of refugees from the Rukban camp, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"In a day, 11 refugees were released from the US-occupied Al-Tanf zone, where the difficult humanitarian situation persists: two men, three women, six children. The United States continues to demonstrate its unwillingness to deal with the practical issues of assisting in the restoration of Syria, continuing to artificially delay the process of the exit of refugees and exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe," Gurinov told a briefing.

The Rukban camp appeared on the Syrian-Jordanian border in 2014 after Amman closed the border for security reasons. The camp is located in a 55-kilometer zone around the US military base at the junction of the borders of Syria, Iraq and Jordan.