US Delaying Visas For About 100 Russian Embassy Staff - Ambassador Antonov

Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:10 AM

US Delaying Visas for About 100 Russian Embassy Staff - Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The United States is delaying the extension of visas or entry permits for about 100 employees of the Russian embassy, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"Our overseas institutions have a lot of problems.

Almost 60 employees (together with family members - 155 people) remain in the Russian embassy and consulates general in the United States. The American side is delaying the extension of their visas. About 40 employees are awaiting entry permits in Moscow, many of them have been on the waiting list for more than one year," Antonov said.

