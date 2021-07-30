UrduPoint.com
US Delays Boeing Starliner Launch While Space Station Works On Nauka Module - NASA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Delays Boeing Starliner Launch While Space Station Works on Nauka Module - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) US officials have postponed the launch of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft scheduled for Firday in order to allow the crew on the International Space Station (ISS) to work on docking the Russian Nauka cargo spaceship that arrived there on Thursday, NASA said.

"NASA and Boeing have decided to stand down from Friday's launch attempt of the agency's Orbital Flight Test-2 mission. Currently, launch teams are assessing the next available opportunity," the NASA Space Station blog site said on Thursday afternoon. "The move allows the International Space Station team time to continue working checkouts of the newly arrived Roscosmos' Nauka module and to ensure the station will be ready for Starliner's arrival."

