US Delays Cargo Mission to International Space Station Due to Weather Conditions - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The scheduled launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed for 24 hours, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Wednesday.

"Due to weather, SpaceX's CRS-19 cargo mission launch is now Thursday, December 5 at 12:29 pm EST," NASA announced on its website.

The SpaceX flight, which will be its 19th resupply mission to the ISS under the current contract, will be launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, according to NASA.

Dragon will carry various supplies to the ISS, "including critical materials to directly support dozens of the more than 250 science investigations and technology demonstrations that will occur during Expeditions 61 and 62."

The Dragon spacecraft is expected to remain at the ISS until January 4.