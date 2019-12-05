UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Delays Cargo Mission To International Space Station Due To Weather Conditions - NASA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Delays Cargo Mission to International Space Station Due to Weather Conditions - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The scheduled launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed for 24 hours, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Wednesday.

"Due to weather, SpaceX's CRS-19 cargo mission launch is now Thursday, December 5 at 12:29 pm EST," NASA announced on its website.

The SpaceX flight, which will be its 19th resupply mission to the ISS under the current contract, will be launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, according to NASA.

Dragon will carry various supplies to the ISS, "including critical materials to directly support dozens of the more than 250 science investigations and technology demonstrations that will occur during Expeditions 61 and 62."

The Dragon spacecraft is expected to remain at the ISS until January 4.

Related Topics

Weather Technology Florida SpaceX January December From

Recent Stories

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

17 minutes ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

28 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

58 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

1 hour ago

UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawfu ..

32 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Pr ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.