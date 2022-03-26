UrduPoint.com

US Delays Environmental Assessment Of SpaceX Starship Facility By Another Month - FAA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Biden administration is postponing its environmental assessment of SpaceX's new Starship complex until the end of April, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) announced in a press release.

"The FAA intends to issue the Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy project on April 29, 2022," the release said on Friday.

"The previous target date was March 28, 2022."

The FAA is currently reviewing the Final PEA and completing consultation and coordination with agencies at the local, State, and Federal level, the release added.

The completion of the environmental review will not guarantee that the FAA will issue a license to SpaceX to launch its Starship/Super Heavy vehicle. SpaceX's license application must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements, according to the release. 

