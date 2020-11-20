UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Delays Federal Execution Of Orlando Hall - Court Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:50 AM

US Delays Federal Execution of Orlando Hall - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US judge Tanya Chutkan has delayed the Federal execution of Orlando Hall scheduled for Thursday afternoon as he challenges the lethal injection protocol, a court document revealed.

"Plaintiffs motion for a stay of execution will be GRANTED until such time that the court has reconsidered its finding that Plaintiffs failed to show the necessary 'irreparable harm' to warrant enjoining their executions, despite Defendants' violation of the FDCA," Chutkan wrote on Thursday.

Hall is the eighth inmate to be executed since the federal executions resumed in July after a 17-year hiatus.

The most recent federal execution took place on September 24.

Related Topics

Orlando July September Court

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

5 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

4 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

4 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

5 hours ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

5 hours ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.