US Delays Federal Execution of Orlando Hall - Court Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US judge Tanya Chutkan has delayed the Federal execution of Orlando Hall scheduled for Thursday afternoon as he challenges the lethal injection protocol, a court document revealed.

"Plaintiffs motion for a stay of execution will be GRANTED until such time that the court has reconsidered its finding that Plaintiffs failed to show the necessary 'irreparable harm' to warrant enjoining their executions, despite Defendants' violation of the FDCA," Chutkan wrote on Thursday.

Hall is the eighth inmate to be executed since the federal executions resumed in July after a 17-year hiatus.

The most recent federal execution took place on September 24.