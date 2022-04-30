UrduPoint.com

US Delays SpaceX Starship Environmental Review - Federal Aviation Authority

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Delays SpaceX Starship Environmental Review - Federal Aviation Authority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The US government has once again delayed its environmental review for SpaceX's Super heavy Starship, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) announced in an update on Friday.

"The FAA is working toward issuing the final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy on May 31, 2022," the agency announced. "SpaceX made multiple changes to its application that require additional FAA analysis."

Even the extended review will not guarantee that the FAA will reach a favorable conclusion to allow Space X to further proceed with the project, the update cautioned.

"The completion of the PEA will not guarantee that the FAA will issue a launch license. SpaceX's application must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements," the agency said.

The FAA announced on March 25 it was postponing its environmental assessment of SpaceX's new Starship complex until the end of April.

Related Topics

SpaceX March April May Government

Recent Stories

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

6 minutes ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

6 minutes ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

6 minutes ago
 Kenya's e-waste recyclers battle to contain rising ..

Kenya's e-waste recyclers battle to contain rising scourge

6 minutes ago
 US Has No Plans to Train Forces Inside Ukraine But ..

US Has No Plans to Train Forces Inside Ukraine But Has Virtual Training Option - ..

7 minutes ago
 Choking and sweating around Delhi's burning hill o ..

Choking and sweating around Delhi's burning hill of trash

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.