US Delays SpaceX Starship Environmental Review - Federal Aviation Authority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The US government has once again delayed its environmental review for SpaceX's Super heavy Starship, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) announced in an update on Friday.

"The FAA is working toward issuing the final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy on May 31, 2022," the agency announced. "SpaceX made multiple changes to its application that require additional FAA analysis."

Even the extended review will not guarantee that the FAA will reach a favorable conclusion to allow Space X to further proceed with the project, the update cautioned.

"The completion of the PEA will not guarantee that the FAA will issue a launch license. SpaceX's application must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements," the agency said.

The FAA announced on March 25 it was postponing its environmental assessment of SpaceX's new Starship complex until the end of April.