US Delays Tax Filing Deadline By 3 Months Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Treasury Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:43 PM

US Delays Tax Filing Deadline by 3 Months Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Treasury Secretary

The annual US tax filing deadline has been pushed forth by three months to give Americans additional relief amid the coronavirus crisis, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The annual US tax filing deadline has been pushed forth by three months to give Americans additional relief amid the coronavirus crisis, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday.

"We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," Mnuchin said via Twitter, adding that the delay came at the direction of President Donald Trump.

"All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."

Aside from deferring the tax deadline, the Trump administration is also working on stimulus and other relief actions worth some $1.3 trillion to deal with the economic effects of the pandemic.

