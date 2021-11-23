US Delays Webb Telescope Launch for 4 Days After Shock Clamp Release Incident - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) NASA announced that it is delaying the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope by four days until December 22 to investigate the unanticipated release of a clamp band holding the highly sensitive instrument to its launch vehicle.

"The launch readiness date for the James Webb Space Telescope is moving to no earlier than December 22 to allow for additional testing of the observatory, following a recent incident that occurred during Webb's launch preparations," NASA said in a press release on Monday.

The incident occurred during operations at the satellite preparation facility in Kourou, French Guiana, performed under the overall responsibility of France's Arianespace organization, release said.

The telescope was previously scheduled to launch on December 18 on an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, the release said.

"Technicians were preparing to attach Webb to the launch vehicle adapter, which is used to integrate the observatory with the upper stage of the Ariane 5 rocket. A sudden, unplanned release of a clamp band - which secures Webb to the launch vehicle adapter - caused a vibration throughout the observatory," the release added.

A NASA-led anomaly review board was immediately convened to investigate and instituted additional testing to determine with certainty the incident did not damage any components. NASA and its mission partners will provide an update when the testing is completed at the end of this week, according to the release.