UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Delegation At SPIEF Showed US Business Interested In Working In Russia - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 07:16 PM

US Delegation at SPIEF Showed US Business Interested in Working in Russia - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the number of participants in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from the United States shows that American business is interested in working in Russia and is striving not to lose its position in the Russian market

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the number of participants in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from the United States shows that American business is interested in working in Russia and is striving not to lose its position in the Russian market.

At the plenary session of the SPIEF, Putin was asked a question about how to attract investments from countries designated as unfriendly by Moscow, that is, the United States and Czech Republic.

"By working with those people and companies in these countries who do not consider us their enemies.

The delegation of American businessmen is traditionally present at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, and two years ago it was generally the largest one," Putin replied.

The head of state was told that this year, 200 US representatives took part in the SPIEF.

"Well, you see. This is an indicator that American business is interested in working in Russia and, despite all political restrictions, strives not to lose its position in the Russian market," Putin concluded.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Czech Republic United States Market All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Hamdan bin Zayed in ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Needs to Deal With 2 Issues: Con ..

49 seconds ago

Canada Loses 68,000 Jobs in May, Unemployment Rise ..

55 seconds ago

EU Officially Bans Belarusian Carriers From Using ..

3 minutes ago

Oil Companies Abandoning Petrodollar Would Hurt Do ..

3 minutes ago

Libyan State Minister Says Government Has Set Up R ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.