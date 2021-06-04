US Delegation at SPIEF Showed US Business Interested in Working in Russia - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the number of participants in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from the United States shows that American business is interested in working in Russia and is striving not to lose its position in the Russian market.

At the plenary session of the SPIEF, Putin was asked a question about how to attract investments from countries designated as unfriendly by Moscow, that is, the United States and Czech Republic.

"By working with those people and companies in these countries who do not consider us their enemies.

The delegation of American businessmen is traditionally present at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, and two years ago it was generally the largest one," Putin replied.

The head of state was told that this year, 200 US representatives took part in the SPIEF.

"Well, you see. This is an indicator that American business is interested in working in Russia and, despite all political restrictions, strives not to lose its position in the Russian market," Putin concluded.