UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Delegation Comes To SPIEF With Positive Attitude - AmCham Chief

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:20 PM

US Delegation Comes to SPIEF With Positive Attitude - AmCham Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The delegation of the United States is upbeat about being at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The US delegation came to the SPIEF with a positive attitude, the results of many companies in Russia in 2020 exceeded expectations," Rodzianko said.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg United States Chamber 2020 Commerce Media From

Recent Stories

Fourth trilateral FMs of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

22 minutes ago

China launches new meteorological satellite

24 minutes ago

An exquisite design of NOTE 10 Pro winning hearts ..

33 minutes ago

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is taking pra ..

38 minutes ago

Matric, Intermediate exams will begin after July 1 ..

51 minutes ago

U.S. Government Airlifts Urgent COVID-19 Supplies ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.