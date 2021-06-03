US Delegation Comes to SPIEF With Positive Attitude - AmCham Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The delegation of the United States is upbeat about being at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The US delegation came to the SPIEF with a positive attitude, the results of many companies in Russia in 2020 exceeded expectations," Rodzianko said.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.