US Delegation Has No Plans to Meet With Taliban Officials While in Qatar - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The United States delegation led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken has no plans to meet with any Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) officials while in Doha, Qatar for the World Cup, which the country is hosting this year, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Daniel Benaim said during a press briefing.

"We do not have any plans," Benaim said on Friday when asked whether the US delegation is planning to meet with the Taliban.

Blinken will travel to Qatar on November 21-22 to launch the fifth annual US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue and meet with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries, Benaim added.

Qatar mediated the talks between the Taliban and the United States, which ended in a peace agreement on the complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. The withdrawal of US troops was completed in August 2021.

Qatar is the first country in the Arab world with a majority Muslim population that will host the FIFA World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18.