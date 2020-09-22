UrduPoint.com
US Delegation Headed By Special Envoy Grenell Holds Talks In Kosovo - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Delegation Headed by Special Envoy Grenell Holds Talks in Kosovo - Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A US delegation headed by Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell visited Kosovo, Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said in a statement on Monday.

"Extremely delighted with today's visit of the US delegation led by Amb[assador] Richard Grenell. Kosovo is blessed with friends like the USA," Hoti said via Twitter.

The visit followed a meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hoti in Washington on September 4 during which the two officials signed an agreement on economic cooperation mediated by US President Donald Trump.

During Grenell's visit to Kosovo, both parties issued a joint statement hailing progress regarding the US-Kosovo Investment Incentive Agreement.

The province of Kosovo and Metohia, historically a Serbian territory, was subject to an armed uprising led by the Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army terrorist organization.

NATO used the conflict as a pretext for an unauthorized military campaign against Serbia and Montenegro in 1999 - then forming the federation of SR Yugoslavia - ultimately causing ethnic cleansing of much of the non-Albanian population in Kosovo and Metohia.

In February 2008, the Kosovo Albanians unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia under US and EU tutelage. Kosovo has since become one of the world's centers for organized crime and narcotics distribution and a major threat to the territorial integrity of neighboring Macedonia and Montenegro.

Serbia has vowed not to recognize Kosovo's independence and launched a campaign to convince other countries to not recognize its province or recall their recognition.

