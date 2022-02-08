UrduPoint.com

US Delegation Heads To Estonia For Global Media Freedom Conference - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 10:39 PM

High-ranking US diplomats in charge of human rights will participate in the Global Conference for Media Freedom in Estonia later this week, the State Department said on Tuesday

"Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya and Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Lisa Peterson will visit Tallinn, Estonia, February 9-11 for the third Global Conference for Media Freedom," the statement read.

Participation in the conference will demonstrate the US remains "resolute" that journalists worldwide "must be able to do their work free from threats, harassment, violence, and all forms of intimidation.

During the visit, Zeya and Peterson will meet with their Estonian counterparts to discuss human rights issues and emphasize US commitment to press freedom. Zeya will also lead the US delegation to the second Media Freedom Coalition Ministerial hosted by the UK, Canada and the Netherlands, according to the statement.

