Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Delegation Led By House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair On Visit To Taiwan

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 09:26 PM

US Delegation Led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Visit to Taiwan

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has arrived in Taiwan on a visit, the committee said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has arrived in Taiwan on a visit, the committee said.

"House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul is leading a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan that has just landed in Taipei," the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The delegation also includes Rep. Young Kim, Rep. Ami Bera, Rep. French Hill, Rep. Madeleine Dean, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Rep. Michael Lawler, and Rep. Nathaniel Moran.

"While there, the delegation will meet with Taiwanese business leaders, as well as senior Taiwanese officials from the executive and legislative branches to discuss ways the U.S. can strengthen our economic and defense relationship with Taiwan in the face of growing threats in the region," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles, California, during her transit trip to the country.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that Beijing firmly opposes and strongly condemns official contacts between the United States and Taiwan and calls on Washington to stop upgrading relations with Taiwan while reiterating China's readiness to take "strong and resolute measures" to defend the country's sovereignty.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that Beijing will not make any concessions on the Taiwan issue.

Related Topics

Business China Washington Visit Young Resolute Los Angeles Beijing Taipei United States From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming fi ..

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming first Arab astronaut to perform ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to ..

UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to begin CEPA talks

28 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning, Hamid Shah visits Center of ..

4 minutes ago
 US House Panel Subpoenas Former Prosecutor in Trum ..

US House Panel Subpoenas Former Prosecutor in Trump Finances Probe - Chairman

4 minutes ago
 US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Joi ..

US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Join NATO - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Scientists Confirm Existence of Raccoon Dogs at Wu ..

Scientists Confirm Existence of Raccoon Dogs at Wuhan Market Prior to COVID-19 O ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.