UrduPoint.com

US Delegation Of Lawmakers To Visit Taiwan On September 7-9 - De Facto US Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 07:33 PM

US Delegation of Lawmakers to Visit Taiwan on September 7-9 - De Facto US Embassy

US Rep. Stephanie Murphy is leading an eight-member congressional delegation on a three-day visit to Taiwan arriving Wednesday, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) US Rep. Stephanie Murphy is leading an eight-member congressional delegation on a three-day visit to Taiwan arriving Wednesday, according to a release.

"The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.

-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest," according to a statement from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy in the self-governed island.

The other members of the delegation include Rep. Scott Franklin, Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele, Rep. Joe Wilson, Rep. Andy Barr, Rep. Darrell Issa, Rep. Claudia Tenney and Rep. Kat Cammack.

Related Topics

Visit From

Recent Stories

USA overconfidence no worry for Love at Presidents ..

USA overconfidence no worry for Love at Presidents Cup

1 minute ago
 12 suspects arrested

12 suspects arrested

1 minute ago
 Russian Lawmaker Says Holding Referendum in Donbas ..

Russian Lawmaker Says Holding Referendum in Donbas on November 4 is 'Right'

1 minute ago
 Chairman Senate visits flood affected areas of Bal ..

Chairman Senate visits flood affected areas of Balochistan

1 minute ago
 MNA Asim Nazir presents Rs 25 million cheque to PM ..

MNA Asim Nazir presents Rs 25 million cheque to PM for flood relief fund

4 minutes ago
 KP finishes National T20 Cup Rawalpindi leg on a h ..

KP finishes National T20 Cup Rawalpindi leg on a high note

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.