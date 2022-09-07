US Delegation of Lawmakers to Visit Taiwan on September 7-9 - De Facto US Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Rep. Stephanie Murphy is leading an eight-member congressional delegation on a three-day visit to Taiwan arriving Wednesday, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) US Rep. Stephanie Murphy is leading an eight-member congressional delegation on a three-day visit to Taiwan arriving Wednesday, according to a release.

"The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.

-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest," according to a statement from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy in the self-governed island.

The other members of the delegation include Rep. Scott Franklin, Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele, Rep. Joe Wilson, Rep. Andy Barr, Rep. Darrell Issa, Rep. Claudia Tenney and Rep. Kat Cammack.