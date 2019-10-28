UrduPoint.com
US Delegation On New START Treaty To Come To Russia By November 2020 - Roscosmos

A US delegation on the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) plans to attend the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant in Russia's Udmurtia by November 2020 to inspect the disposed intercontinental ballistic missiles RS-12M Topol, according to documents of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) A US delegation on the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) plans to attend the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant in Russia's Udmurtia by November 2020 to inspect the disposed intercontinental ballistic missiles RS-12M Topol, according to documents of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

According to the documents, published on the Federal procurement website, Roscosmos has launched a tender for "maintaining the visit" of the US delegation to the plant.

"Terms of service delivery: from the date of signing of the state contract, termination November 15, 2020," Roscosmos' documents read.

Ten US citizens, accompanied by 10 Russians, are expected to pay a visit to the plant, which is part of Roscosmos, for inspecting the elements of the disposed missiles using "US national technical means.

"

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between the world's two largest nuclear powers. The New START is set to expire in February 2021, and so far the United States has not announced plans to extend the pact.

Twenty US inspectors, enjoying diplomatic immunity, used to work at the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant up to 2009. They controlled the implementation of the now-destroyed bilateral Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the START I deal, which expired in 2009.

