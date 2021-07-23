US Delegation Safe and Heading Back to US After Gunfire at Moise Funeral - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The US delegation attending the funeral of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise is safe and headed back to the United States after nearby gunfire cut short the event, White House spokersperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"On our delegation in Haiti, the presidential delegation is safe and accounted for in light of the reported shootings outside of the funeral. They're on their way back to the United States," Psaki said during a press conference.

The delegation included US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, top Biden adviser for Latin America Juan Gonzales, US Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote and US Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Jeff Fortenberry.