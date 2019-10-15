UrduPoint.com
US Delegation To Go To Turkey 'As Quickly As Possible' To Discuss Syria - Official

Tue 15th October 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Washington sees a possibility of a ceasefire in northern Syria, where Turkey launched a military operation earlier this month; and senior US officials will visit Ankara in the near future for talks, a White House official told reporters.

"We do remain committed to pursuing a negotiated resolution to the situation which is why the president directed a senior level delegation to depart for Ankara as quickly as possible to see if we can achieve a deal. The president is deeply committed to ending the unnecessary violence and loss of life in the northeast," a senior US administration official said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, US Vice President Mike Pence said he was directed by US President Donald Trump to lead a delegation to Turkey together with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.

