US Delegation To Visit Brazil Sunday To Discuss Bilateral Relations - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:27 PM

US Delegation to Visit Brazil Sunday to Discuss Bilateral Relations - Statement

National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien will lead a US delegation to Brazil over the weekend to discuss the two countries' bilateral partnership, the National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien will lead a US delegation to Brazil over the weekend to discuss the two countries' bilateral partnership, the National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement on Friday.

"O'Brien will lead a delegation to Brazil on Sunday to highlight the robust relationship between our two countries," the NSC said via Twitter.

Members of US International Development Finance Corporation, Export-Import Bank and the Office of the US Trade Representative will join O'Brien, the NSC also said.

The US delegation also seeks to discuss new opportunities in the United States' relations with Brazil, the NSC added.

