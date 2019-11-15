UrduPoint.com
US Delegation To Visit India Next Week To Finalize Trade Deal - Reports

Fri 15th November 2019

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) A US delegation will visit India next week as part of final preparations for a bilateral trade deal, media reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The visit will follow a three-day trip of the Indian commerce and minister industry minister, Piyush Goyal, to the United States, which started on November 12, the ANI news agency specified.

According to the sources, Goyal's talks with his US counterpart, Robert Lighthizer, were successful. The sides have resolved a number of contentious trade issues, with the nations now working on a package of trade agreements.

Last year, the US refused to exempt India from steel and aluminum tariffs. In June 2019, the Trump administration also removed trade privileges for the country under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), affecting over $5 billion worth of Indian duty-free products.

That same month, India retaliated by slapping tariffs on 28 US goods.

The two nations have since been negotiating a bilateral deal to resolve the trade dispute.

