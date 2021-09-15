US Delegation to Visit Libya on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) A delegation from the United States will visit Libya on Wednesday for talks with the prime minister of Libya's interim Government of National Unity, Abelhamid Dbeiba, and other local officials, the Al-Arabiya tv station reported.

The report made no mention of what could be on the agenda of the talks.

Libya's new unity government, headed by Dbeibeh, and the new Presidential Council, led by al-Menfi, selected on March 16 to prepare the general elections in Libya before the end of 2021, as prescribed by the United Nations.

The formation of the interim government ended a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions ” mainly, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, and a parallel cabinet in the east under the control of Haftar's forces.

On July 26, 2014, the US government evacuated its embassy's personnel from Libya amid heavy militia violence raging in Tripoli.