WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) A delegation of US intelligence and security officials traveled to Haiti on Sunday as the Caribbean country is reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Monday.

"On July 11, a United States interagency delegation with representatives from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, and National Security Council traveled to Haiti in response to the Haitian government's request for security and investigative assistance following the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise," the statement said.

The US delegation met with acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Prime Minister-Designate Ariel Henry as well as Haitian National Police members that are conducting a probe into the assassination of Moise.

"In all their meetings the delegation committed to supporting the Haitian government as it seeks justice in this case and affirmed the United States' support for the people of Haiti in this challenging time," the statement added.

"The United States stands with Haiti in becoming a safer, more democratic country."

Moise and his wife, Martine Moise, were shot at their private residence last week. The First Lady suffered a severe abdominal injury and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami for treatment. On Monday, Joseph confirmed that she was feeling well and was recovering.

Meanwhile, the Haitian police believe that a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent are suspected of being complicit in the assassination. The head of Moise's security guard, Dimitri Herard, reportedly often traveled to Colombia and is expected to explain his frequent trips to Ecuador with stopovers in Bogota during an upcoming interrogation this week. The dates of Herard's latest trips reportedly correspond to the time when the final details of Moise's assassination were discussed.