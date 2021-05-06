US Delegation Will Return to Vienna for JCPOA Talks Later This Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) The United States delegation, led by US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, will travel to Vienna this week to continue discussions on the return to the compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement, Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The US delegation will be returning to Vienna this week for the next phase of multi-round negotiations," Porter said.

Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom in late April met for a third round of negotiations in Vienna to discuss the steps needed to revive the JCPOA agreement. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the parties started to draw up the future agreement at the latest meeting. The next meeting is planned for May 7.