UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Delegation Will Return To Vienna For JCPOA Talks Later This Week - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Delegation Will Return to Vienna for JCPOA Talks Later This Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) The United States delegation, led by US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, will travel to Vienna this week to continue discussions on the return to the compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement, Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The US delegation will be returning to Vienna this week for the next phase of multi-round negotiations," Porter said.

Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom in late April met for a third round of negotiations in Vienna to discuss the steps needed to revive the JCPOA agreement. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the parties started to draw up the future agreement at the latest meeting. The next meeting is planned for May 7.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Nuclear France Trump Germany Vienna United Kingdom United States April May 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

1 hour ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker discusses cooperation with Costa Rican ..

2 hours ago

EU, UK Agree on Opening of Bloc's Diplomatic Missi ..

39 minutes ago

Merkel, Erdogan Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Syria, ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.