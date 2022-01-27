UrduPoint.com

US Deliberately Aims To Avoid Discussing Principle Of Indivisibility Of Security - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 03:27 PM

US Deliberately Aims to Avoid Discussing Principle of Indivisibility of Security - Lavrov

The United States deliberately aims to avoid discussing the need to follow the principle of indivisibility of security, and Russia is not ready to accept this, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States deliberately aims to avoid discussing the need to follow the principle of indivisibility of security, and Russia is not ready to accept this, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The principle that one should not strengthen one's security at the expense of the security of others is deliberately avoided.

Neither the Istanbul nor the Astana declarations are mentioned by our Western partners in the discussions on European security that are currently taking place ... We cannot accept this," Lavrov told reporters.

The minister added that Russia will soon send an official request to the US and NATO and ask why they regard provisions of the principle of indivisibility of security separately from each other.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Astana Istanbul United States From

Recent Stories

Ukraine welcomes February talks with Russia to def ..

Ukraine welcomes February talks with Russia to defuse crisis

2 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan condemns attack at oil well in Ka ..

CM Mahmood Khan condemns attack at oil well in Karak

2 minutes ago
 Singapore Grand Prix gets green light for next sev ..

Singapore Grand Prix gets green light for next seven years

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Cannot Say That US Response Took Into Acco ..

Kremlin Cannot Say That US Response Took Into Account of Main Security Proposals ..

4 minutes ago
 Finland Decided to Buy US F-35 Jets Before Tension ..

Finland Decided to Buy US F-35 Jets Before Tensions With Russia Increased - Prim ..

4 minutes ago
 NCOC team, AC ICT check vaccination status at I/8, ..

NCOC team, AC ICT check vaccination status at I/8, H/8 sector

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>