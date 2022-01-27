US Deliberately Aims to Avoid Discussing Principle of Indivisibility of Security - Lavrov

The United States deliberately aims to avoid discussing the need to follow the principle of indivisibility of security, and Russia is not ready to accept this, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"The principle that one should not strengthen one's security at the expense of the security of others is deliberately avoided.

Neither the Istanbul nor the Astana declarations are mentioned by our Western partners in the discussions on European security that are currently taking place ... We cannot accept this," Lavrov told reporters.

The minister added that Russia will soon send an official request to the US and NATO and ask why they regard provisions of the principle of indivisibility of security separately from each other.