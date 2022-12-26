US Deliberately Hampering Nuclear Agreement Signing With Iran - Iranian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) The text of the revived Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iranian nuclear deal, is ready for signing, but Washington's delays and non-constructive actions are stopping the deal from being concluded, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

On November 30, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said that the United States would rather focus its attention on Iran's alleged arms exports and mass protests, rather than the nuclear talks, which Washington considers deadlocked because of Tehran.

The text of the agreement is ready as negotiated between the parties, Kanaani said during his press-conference.

"It was the American side's procrastination that missed the opportunity; once for the sake of the (US) midterm election and once more under other pretexts such as the domestic developments in Iran and other issues like Ukraine," Kanaani was quoted as saying by Iranian Tasnim news agency.

If Europe and the US take steps, the agreement can be concluded as the way to it is open, Kanaani added.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.

Vienna has hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021. In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have had several rounds of talks to revive the deal.