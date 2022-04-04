US Deliberately Silent on Kiev Forces' Shelling of Bucha After Russian Pullout - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says that the Kiev authorities are shifting blame on Russia in what concerns Bucha, where civilian casualties could have occurred as a result of an attack by Ukrainian forces.

The United States is deliberately hushing up the fact that after the withdrawal of Russian troops, Ukrainian forces subjected the city of Bucha to artillery fire, which could have led to losses among the civilian population, Antonov said in an interview with Newsweek.

The ambassador added that it is obvious that the Kiev regime is attempting to shift the blame for all of its wrongdoings on Russia, while the Russian troops provided nothing but support to the people of Bucha, having delivered over 450 tonnes of humanitarian aid to local residents.

None of the civilians were injured while Bucha was under the control of the Russian forces, Antonov emphasized.

The Kiev authorities and the media have been spreading video footage, allegedly from the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kiev, with the bodies of allegedly dead people lying along the road. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha are yet another provocation, since Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30. Numerous viewers have pointed out that "dead" people in these videos are not still and can be seen moving and even getting up once the camera man's vehicle passes them.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that the crimes committed by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha are meant to escalate violence and disrupt the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.