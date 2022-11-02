UrduPoint.com

US 'Delighted' That Russia Agrees To Participate Again In Grain Deal - US Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States is happy to see Russia resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

"I was delighted to hear this news and I want to first commend the UN, the secretary general, in particular, for continuing to negotiate this important deal because it's providing needed food to the world," Thomas-Greenfield told CNN.

She added that the deal is beneficial to Russia, and Moscow "can't stand in the way of feeding the entire world."

