US Delivered 30 Javelin Anti-Tank Missile Systems to Ukraine in October - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems and 180 missiles for them to Ukraine in October, Department of Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said.

"The $60 million Presidential Drawdown package previously announced on Sept.

1 included 30 Javelin Command Launch Units and 180 missiles. The Javelins were delivered to Ukraine on Oct. 23," Semelroth said at a press briefing on late Thursday.

"The United States has committed more than $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine in 2021, and this is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine's ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.