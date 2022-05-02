US Delivered 5,000 Javelins Since Beginning of Military Operation in Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States has delivered more than 5,000 Javelin missiles to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States has delivered more than 5,000 Javelin missiles to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"I know for a fact, on Friday it was more than 5,000 Javelin since the beginning of the invasion that have made it into Ukraine," the official said during a press briefing.