US Delivered to Ukraine 75 Percent of Allocated Ammunition - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 11:08 PM

The United States has delivered to Ukraine some 75 percent of the ammunition it had allocated for that country, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday

"Of the 209,000 rounds of 155 ammunition that we committed to Ukraine, 75 percent - more than 156,000 of those rounds have been transferred to the Ukrainian military," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby went on to say that three of the 11 Mi-17 helicopters have also been delivered to Ukraine and all of the promised radars.

In addition, more than 200 of 300 promised switchblade drone-missiles and ten Phoenix Ghost drones are already in the country, Kirby added.

The Biden administration has committed more than $3.4 billion in security aid to Ukraine. Moreover, President Joe Biden has asked Congress for another $33 billion in aid for Ukraine, $20 billion of which would be allocated to security assistance.

