US Deliveries From Latest $200Mln Security Aid For Ukraine To Continue - State Dept.
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The deliveries of US lethal defensive military equipment from the United States' latest $200 million security package for Ukraine will continue over the coming days, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.
"The second installment I believe of the deliveries associated with the $200 million that was approved last month in December by President (Joe) Biden, those deliveries will continue in the coming days and the coming weeks," Price said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Price said the State Department will not detail all elements of the US defensive security assistance provided to Ukraine.