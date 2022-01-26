US Deliveries From Latest $200Mln Security Aid for Ukraine to Continue - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The deliveries of US lethal defensive military equipment from the United States' latest $200 million security package for Ukraine will continue over the coming days, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The second installment I believe of the deliveries associated with the $200 million that was approved last month in December by President (Joe) Biden, those deliveries will continue in the coming days and the coming weeks," Price said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Price said the State Department will not detail all elements of the US defensive security assistance provided to Ukraine.