UrduPoint.com

US Deliveries Of Abrams Tanks To Kiev Will Take Months, Not Weeks - Official

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 10:23 PM

US Deliveries of Abrams Tanks to Kiev Will Take Months, Not Weeks - Official

The deliveries of Abrams tanks by the United States to Ukraine will take months, not weeks, senior administration officials said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The deliveries of Abrams tanks by the United States to Ukraine will take months, not weeks, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

"In terms of how long it will take. I don't have a very precise number for you, but because this is a procurement under USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative), we're talking months, as opposed to weeks," the officials told reporters.

"While the deliveries will take some time � because this is a procurement� � the United States will begin now to work to establish a comprehensive training program for the Ukraine," they added.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States

Recent Stories

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Hit September 2021 Highs A ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Hit September 2021 Highs Amid Refinery Outages - EIA

2 seconds ago
 China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sancti ..

China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sanctions - UN DPR

4 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports ..

Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports to Syria Free of Charge - Env ..

5 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler inaugurates Ras Al Khaimah Safe City

RAK Ruler inaugurates Ras Al Khaimah Safe City

13 minutes ago
 UN Says Ukraine's Economy Declines by More Than 30 ..

UN Says Ukraine's Economy Declines by More Than 30% Last Year

7 minutes ago
 White House Confirms Sending 31 Abrams Tanks to Uk ..

White House Confirms Sending 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.