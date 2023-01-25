US Deliveries of Abrams Tanks to Kiev Will Take Months, Not Weeks - Official

The deliveries of Abrams tanks by the United States to Ukraine will take months, not weeks, senior administration officials said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The deliveries of Abrams tanks by the United States to Ukraine will take months, not weeks, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

"In terms of how long it will take. I don't have a very precise number for you, but because this is a procurement under USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative), we're talking months, as opposed to weeks," the officials told reporters.

"While the deliveries will take some time � because this is a procurement� � the United States will begin now to work to establish a comprehensive training program for the Ukraine," they added.