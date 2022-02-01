UrduPoint.com

US Delivering More Shipments Of $200Mln Security Package For Ukraine - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United States will deliver additional shipments as part of the $200 million security package for Ukraine in the coming days, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"There will be more coming in the coming days," Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday regarding US shipments of security assistance provided to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden approved a new $200 million security package for Ukraine in December, which includes Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The increase in military assistance to Kiev comes amid increased tensions over Ukraine and claims by the United States and its European allies that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the claims, saying it has no plans to attack any country. In addition, Russia has warned that NATO's actions near its borders represent a national security threat and it reserves the right to move troops within its own sovereign territory.

