UrduPoint.com

US Delivers 300 Javelins To Ukraine As Part Of 3rd Shipment Of Weapons - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Delivers 300 Javelins to Ukraine as Part of 3rd Shipment of Weapons - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has shipped 300 man-portable anti-tank missile systems Javelin to Ukraine, as part of the 79-tonne security assistance batch being delivered on Tuesday, the US Embassy to Ukraine has said.

"~300 Javelins. 79 tons of security assistance for Ukraine's armed forces.

Tonight, the third shipment of $200 million in assistance authorized by President Biden arrived at Boryspil Airport in Kyiv. The US stands with Ukraine, and we will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs," the embassy posted on Twitter.

The first batch of 90 tonnes of weapons was delivered by the US to Ukraine on Saturday. The second plane with US security assistance arrived in Kiev on Sunday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter Kiev United States Sunday Million Airport

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

8 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

8 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

9 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

9 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

9 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.