US Delivers 300 Javelins to Ukraine as Part of 3rd Shipment of Weapons - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has shipped 300 man-portable anti-tank missile systems Javelin to Ukraine, as part of the 79-tonne security assistance batch being delivered on Tuesday, the US Embassy to Ukraine has said.

"~300 Javelins. 79 tons of security assistance for Ukraine's armed forces.

Tonight, the third shipment of $200 million in assistance authorized by President Biden arrived at Boryspil Airport in Kyiv. The US stands with Ukraine, and we will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs," the embassy posted on Twitter.

The first batch of 90 tonnes of weapons was delivered by the US to Ukraine on Saturday. The second plane with US security assistance arrived in Kiev on Sunday.