US Delivers Fifth Ground Surveillance Aircraft to NATO - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The United States has completed delivery of the last of five special ground surveillance aircraft to the NATO Alliance, Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation successfully ferried the fifth NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) aircraft, via a non-stop transatlantic flight," the release said. "The aircraft departed on Wednesday, November 11 from Palmdale, California and landed nearly 20 hours later on Nov. 12 at Sigonella Air Base, Sigonella, Italy."

The plane was the last of five NATO RQ-4D aircraft and its delivery completed the task of ferrying them to the Main Operating Base (MOB) of the NATO AGS system of systems, which includes aircraft, ground and support segments, Northrop Grumman said.

The high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned NATO AGS RQ-4D is based on the US Air Force wide area surveillance Global Hawk and includes multi-platform radar technology, provides leading-edge intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability able to deliver near real-time situational awareness 24 hours a day, the release explained.

Led by Northrop Grumman, the NATO industry team is comprised of companies from across NATO's member nations, including Leonardo, Airbus, and Kongsberg and other defense companies from all AGS Procuring Nations, it added.