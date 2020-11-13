UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Delivers Fifth Ground Surveillance Aircraft To NATO - Northrop Grumman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Delivers Fifth Ground Surveillance Aircraft to NATO - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The United States has completed delivery of the last of five special ground surveillance aircraft to the NATO Alliance, Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation successfully ferried the fifth NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) aircraft, via a non-stop transatlantic flight," the release said. "The aircraft departed on Wednesday, November 11 from Palmdale, California and landed nearly 20 hours later on Nov. 12 at Sigonella Air Base, Sigonella, Italy."

The plane was the last of five NATO RQ-4D aircraft and its delivery completed the task of ferrying them to the Main Operating Base (MOB) of the NATO AGS system of systems, which includes aircraft, ground and support segments, Northrop Grumman said.

The high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned NATO AGS RQ-4D is based on the US Air Force wide area surveillance Global Hawk and includes multi-platform radar technology, provides leading-edge intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability able to deliver near real-time situational awareness 24 hours a day, the release explained.

Led by Northrop Grumman, the NATO industry team is comprised of companies from across NATO's member nations, including Leonardo, Airbus, and Kongsberg and other defense companies from all AGS Procuring Nations, it added.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Alliance Italy United States November All From Industry

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

21 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

22 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

22 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Pos ..

22 minutes ago

Biden in Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Ch ..

22 minutes ago

Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict esc ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.