US Delivers Mobile Gas Turbine to Ukraine, Will Power Up to 100,000 Homes - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The United States delivered a mobile gas turbine to Ukraine that will help power up to 100,000 homes or schools throughout the country, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a press release.

"Today, Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman announced during her visit to Kyiv that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided the Government of Ukraine with a mobile gas turbine power plant purchased from General Electric (GE)," USAID said on Tuesday.

The mobile power plant has a total output capacity of approximately 28 megawatts, enough to power at least 100,000 homes, the release said. This will help Ukraine increase its ability to provide electricity to homes, hospitals, schools, critical infrastructure providers, and other institutions, the release added.

USAID has already delivered more than 1,700 generators to 22 oblasts in Ukraine, and many more are on the way, the release said.

These generators help ensure Ukraine has electricity and heating for schools, hospitals, accommodation centers for internally-displaced persons, district heating companies, and water systems if power is knocked out during the ongoing conflict.

USAID has also donated $55 million to Ukraine to bolster its heating infrastructure this winter, benefitting some seven million Ukrainians, according to the release.

The United States has been investing in strengthening Ukraine's energy security for some two decades, the release added.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.