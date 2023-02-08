UrduPoint.com

US Delivers Mobile Gas Turbine To Ukraine, Will Power Up To 100,000 Homes - USAID

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 03:20 AM

US Delivers Mobile Gas Turbine to Ukraine, Will Power Up to 100,000 Homes - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The United States delivered a mobile gas turbine to Ukraine that will help power up to 100,000 homes or schools throughout the country, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a press release.

"Today, Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman announced during her visit to Kyiv that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided the Government of Ukraine with a mobile gas turbine power plant purchased from General Electric (GE)," USAID said on Tuesday.

The mobile power plant has a total output capacity of approximately 28 megawatts, enough to power at least 100,000 homes, the release said. This will help Ukraine increase its ability to provide electricity to homes, hospitals, schools, critical infrastructure providers, and other institutions, the release added.

USAID has already delivered more than 1,700 generators to 22 oblasts in Ukraine, and many more are on the way, the release said.

These generators help ensure Ukraine has electricity and heating for schools, hospitals, accommodation centers for internally-displaced persons, district heating companies, and water systems if power is knocked out during the ongoing conflict.

USAID has also donated $55 million to Ukraine to bolster its heating infrastructure this winter, benefitting some seven million Ukrainians, according to the release.

The United States has been investing in strengthening Ukraine's energy security for some two decades, the release added.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Electricity Ukraine Water Russia Mobile Visit United States October Gas From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

1 hour ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

2 hours ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

2 hours ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

3 hours ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

3 hours ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.