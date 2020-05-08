UrduPoint.com
US Delivers Specialized Vehicles To Moroccan Special Operations Forces - AFRICOM

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:47 PM

A three-year mission by the US military to train Morocco's special operations forces ended with the delivery of 21 specialized vehicles to that country, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) A three-year mission by the US military to train Morocco's special operations forces ended with the delivery of 21 specialized vehicles to that country, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"The United States transferred ownership of 21 specialized vehicles to the Moroccan Forces Armees Royale Special Operations Company (MSOF) valued at over $1 million on May 6.

The transfer culminates three years of close cooperation to train and equip the MSOF company through an $18 million grant," the release said.

AFRICOM said the delivery marks a critical step in plans to enhance Morocco's ability to conduct special operations.

The US Embassy's Office of Security Cooperation and the state of Utah National guard began the training in 2017 with an $18 million US grant, according to the release.

The United States has designated Morocco as a major non-NATO ally.

