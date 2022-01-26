US Delivers Written Response to Russia on Security Proposals - Reports

The United States has delivered its written response to Russia's set of security proposals, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has delivered its written response to Russia's set of security proposals, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The US written response lists general areas where Washington is ready to work with Moscow, including arms control and greater transparency, as well as the placement of missile systems, according to earlier CNN reports.

The White House said on Tuesday that the US is not going to make public its response to the Russian proposals. Russia will keep the US response confidential should they ask for it not to be published, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.