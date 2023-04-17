US Delivery of Billions of Dollars in Aid to Ukraine Logistical 'Miracle' - Pentagon

The United States' provision of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine is a logistical and bureaucratic miracle, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday

"The Biden administration has contributed more than $35 billion of security assistance to Ukraine in a little more than a year. That is an extraordinary amount of security assistance, and the mere fact we could move that, bureaucratically and logistically, is a miracle," Kahl said during an interview with Foreign Policy.

US security assistance to Ukraine has been extraordinary, but is not unlimited, Kahl said.

Kahl pushed back on claims that the Biden administration has held back on providing Ukraine with certain equipment out of fear of escalating tensions with Russia. The US in consultation with Ukraine provides it with the equipment deemed most urgent, Kahl said.

The US and its partners have provided billions in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the launch of Russia's special military operation, including drones, tanks, artillery and other weapons. However, the US has so far declined to provide modern fighter jets and some longer-range projectiles.