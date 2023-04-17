UrduPoint.com

US Delivery Of Billions Of Dollars In Aid To Ukraine Logistical 'Miracle' - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 09:16 PM

US Delivery of Billions of Dollars in Aid to Ukraine Logistical 'Miracle' - Pentagon

The United States' provision of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine is a logistical and bureaucratic miracle, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States' provision of billions of Dollars in aid to Ukraine is a logistical and bureaucratic miracle, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.

"The Biden administration has contributed more than $35 billion of security assistance to Ukraine in a little more than a year. That is an extraordinary amount of security assistance, and the mere fact we could move that, bureaucratically and logistically, is a miracle," Kahl said during an interview with Foreign Policy.

US security assistance to Ukraine has been extraordinary, but is not unlimited, Kahl said.

Kahl pushed back on claims that the Biden administration has held back on providing Ukraine with certain equipment out of fear of escalating tensions with Russia. The US in consultation with Ukraine provides it with the equipment deemed most urgent, Kahl said.

The US and its partners have provided billions in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the launch of Russia's special military operation, including drones, tanks, artillery and other weapons. However, the US has so far declined to provide modern fighter jets and some longer-range projectiles.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States Billion

Recent Stories

Pogačar comes out on top at Amstel Gold Race

Pogačar comes out on top at Amstel Gold Race

10 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces 5-day Eid holidays from April ..

Sindh govt announces 5-day Eid holidays from April 21 to 25, 2023

9 minutes ago
 Hope special glasses can slow surging myopia in ch ..

Hope special glasses can slow surging myopia in children

9 minutes ago
 World Haemophilia Day observed in Sukkur

World Haemophilia Day observed in Sukkur

9 minutes ago
 Taj Haider terms JI's allegation about census proc ..

Taj Haider terms JI's allegation about census process 'unfair'

9 minutes ago
 National Institute of Health (NIH) establishes Ent ..

National Institute of Health (NIH) establishes Entomology Reference Laboratory

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.