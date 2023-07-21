US Delta Flight Passengers Kept on Plane in Extreme Heat, Investigation Ongoing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The US Department of Transportation is investigating an incident involving the US Delta Air Lines company, whose passengers were kept on a plane for three hours in extreme heat, US media reported on Friday.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Las Vegas airport. Flight DL555 was scheduled to depart for Atlanta, however, the plane with passengers on board stood on the runway for three hours while the air temperature inside was 46�C (114,8 �F), The New York Times reported.

The department said on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into why the passengers were sweltering in high temperatures for hours, according to the report.

The passengers wrote on social media that several people had lost consciousness and Delta did not provide them with water, while the restrooms were closed, the report said. The passengers also said that after almost three hours, doctors boarded the plane to remove three people who felt sick.

Delta told the ABC broadcaster that it was investigating the incident.