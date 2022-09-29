WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US politicians are delusional if they think Moscow will not defend the territories that have or may become part of Russia as a result of their residents' freely expressed popular will, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an opinion-editorial piece published by the National Interest.

"I would like to add that certain American politicians are under a delusion if they think that our readiness to defend our territory does not apply to Crimea or to territories that may become part of Russia on the basis of a free expression of popular will," Antonov said on Wednesday.