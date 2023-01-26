UrduPoint.com

US Demand To Resume New START Inspections Looks Strange In Current Conditions - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 11:19 PM

US Demand to Resume New START Inspections Looks Strange in Current Conditions - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) It is strange for the United States to demand from the Russian Federation the resumption of inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) after Kiev tried to strike Russian long-range aviation facilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I will note one of the most flagrant moments. You must admit that it is very strange, if not say harsher, to demand from us, for example, the resumption of inspection activities at Russian facilities of strategic offensive forces in the conditions when the Kiev regime has made attempts to strike at our long-range aviation facilities, moreover with the direct military-technical and intelligence-information participation of the United States," Ryabkov told the Kommersant newspaper.

The question arises: what exactly are the Americans going to check there, the deputy minister added. "Maybe, the consequences of these attacks?" he wondered.

Last Monday, he noted that a new date for the meeting of the Russia-US advisory commission on New START had not been determined, as the situation does not help this.

