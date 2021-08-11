US Demands China Immediately Release Two Canadian Citizens Charged With Spying - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement on Wednesday demanded Chinese authorities immediately and unconditionally release two Canadian nationals on trial over espionage charges.

"We stand with the international community in calling for the People's Republic of China (PRC) to release, immediately and unconditionally, Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig," the statement said. "Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig have not received the minimal procedural protections during their more than two-and-a-half-year arbitrary detention, and we stand with more than 60 countries who endorsed the recent Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations.

"

Both US and Canada called upon China to provide full consular access to Spavor and Kovrig while Blinken urged Beijing to release all individuals who have been allegedly arbitrarily detained, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Spavor, detained by China in late 2018, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Chinese court on espionage charges. The court also called for Spavor's deportation and confiscation of some $10,000 of personal property. It was not immediately clear when the Canadian could be forced to leave China.

Kovrig, detained at the same time as Spavor, is awaiting a verdict following his trial, which ended in March.