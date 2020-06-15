UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Demands Immediate Release Of Paul Whelan After Conviction In Russia - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:13 PM

US Demands Immediate Release of Paul Whelan After Conviction in Russia - Pompeo

The United States demands that Russia immediately frees US citizen Paul Whelan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday after the Moscow City Court earlier in the day sentenced him to 16 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The United States demands that Russia immediately frees US citizen Paul Whelan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday after the Moscow City Court earlier in the day sentenced him to 16 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges.

"The United States is outraged by the decision of a Russian court today to convict US citizen Paul Whelan after a secret trial, with secret evidence, and without appropriate allowances for defense witnesses," the statement said. "We demand Paul Whelan's immediate release."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

9 seconds ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

7 minutes ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

12 minutes ago

PM emphasizes public’ role to curb coronavirus b ..

28 minutes ago

RTA employs AI in taxis to curb spread of COVID-19

46 minutes ago

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.