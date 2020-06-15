US Demands Immediate Release of Paul Whelan After Conviction in Russia - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The United States demands that Russia immediately frees US citizen Paul Whelan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday after the Moscow City Court earlier in the day sentenced him to 16 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges.

"The United States is outraged by the decision of a Russian court today to convict US citizen Paul Whelan after a secret trial, with secret evidence, and without appropriate allowances for defense witnesses," the statement said. "We demand Paul Whelan's immediate release."