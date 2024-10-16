US demands Israel allow humanitarian aid into Gaza or risk losing military support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) In what was seen as an overly delayed action, the United States has put Israel on notice that it could risk losing access to American weapons unless it allows more humanitarian aid to flow to Palestinians in the war-shattered Gaza Strip.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin -- not President Joe Biden -- sent a letter to their counterparts in Israel on Sunday warning that Israel must take steps within the next 30 days to allow more food and other humanitarian assistant into Gaza or face restrictions on U.S. military aid.

"We are writing now to underscore the U.S. government's deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, and seek urgent and sustained actions by your government this month to reverse this trajectory," they wrote, according to a copy of the letter posted by an Axios reporter on X.

Muslim diplomats noted that the letter does not call for a ceasefire that the UN Security Council and the international community has been demanding for months.

The letter follows a recent drop in humanitarian assistance reaching the people of Gaza, said John Kirby, the White House spokesman on national security issues.

Kirby said making sure Palestinians have access to humanitarian assistance “is obviously something we've been very, very concerned about since the beginning of the conflict.”

The letter was not intended as a threat, Kirby explained, but “was simply meant to reiterate the sense of urgency we feel and the seriousness with which we feel it, about the need for an increase, a dramatic increase, in humanitarian assistance.”

The administration made a similar request for concrete measures to boost humanitarian assistance back in April, Kirby said, “and that letter did receive a constructive response from the Israelis.

The letter is the clearest ultimatum yet to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government since the Gaza conflict began a year ago, raising the prospect of a shift in Washington's support for Israel.

Coming just three weeks before the U.S. presidential election, any cracks in that support could raise the pressure on Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, who has supported Israel, but also has lamented the scale of human suffering in Gaza.

The Biden administration appeared to balance its criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza with a strong show of military support by announcing on Sunday – the same day it sent the letter – that it would send U.S. troops and the advanced THAAD anti-missile batteries to Israel.

The reports come as Israeli forces expand operations into northern Gaza amid ongoing concerns about access to humanitarian aid throughout Gaza and civilians' access to food, water and medicine.

The UN and other Humanitarian groups have said famine and other desperate conditions have spread across Gaza after a year of Israeli war in Gaza.

U.S. forces built a $230 million pier three miles off the Gaza coast last spring to help increase the flow of food and medicine into the war-torn region. But the U.S. shut down the operation after just two months when weather-related problems created significant obstacles to delivering the assistance.

In recent weeks, food supplies have fallen sharply since Israeli authorities introduced a new customs rule on some humanitarian aid and are separately scaling down deliveries organized by businesses, the UN reported earlier this month.

The letter outlined specific steps Israel must take within 30 days, including enabling a minimum of 350 trucks to enter Gaza per day, instituting pauses in fighting to allow aid delivery and rescinding evacuation orders to Palestinian civilians when there is no operational need.

Earlier this year, when Biden briefly suspended the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel to avoid their use in crowded Gaza towns, he was met with a firestorm of protest from conservative Republicans and Jewish groups. At the same time, many American progressives and others have been demanding the U.S. suspend arm shipments to Israel altogether because of the death toll among Palestinian civilians in Gaza. An estimated 42,000 have been killed, mostly women and children.

Israel receives around $3 billion annually in military aid from the United States.