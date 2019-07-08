UrduPoint.com
US Demands Release Of Citgo Executives Detained In Venezuela - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 10:34 PM

The United States is demanding that Caracas release six Citgo executives who have been detained by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro since November 2017, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The United States is demanding that Caracas release six Citgo executives who have been detained by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro since November 2017, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

"The United States demands that the former Maduro regime release the wrongfully detained 'CITGO 6' in Venezuela," Ortagus said in a statement. "These men are suffering serious health conditions and must be released immediately."

Ortagus claimed in the statement that the US detainees' families and lawyers are being prevented from providing them with food and medicine.

"These affronts to basic dignity will not be ignored," she said. "The safety and welfare of Americans overseas is among the Department of State's highest priorities.

The Department of State continues to press Maduro's representatives for their assurance of the safety and welfare of Americans wrongfully detained in Venezuela."

Venezuelan authorities arrested the six Citgo executives on November 21, 2017, during corporate meetings in Caracas. The Citgo officials are being held at a detention center operated by the Venezuelan Military Counterintelligence Division. The six have been charged with embezzlement, contract malfeasance and money laundering.

Citgo Petroleum Corporation is a United States-based refiner, transporter and marketer of fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other products.

