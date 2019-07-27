UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Demands Russia's Vinnik Pay $100Mln In Fines For Alleged Money Laundering- Document

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:30 AM

US Demands Russia's Vinnik Pay $100Mln in Fines for Alleged Money Laundering- Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Washington is demanding that Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who is accused of allegedly committing crimes of unlawful cyber monetary transactions and money laundering, pay over $100 million in penalties, a court document showed.

Vinnik faces $88.6 million and $12 million, plus interest and costs, of civil penalties.

The charges were brought on behalf of the US Department of the Treasury and filed on July 25.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 at the request of US authorities on various charges, including laundering $4 billion through bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange BTC-E, allegedly headed by Vinnik. The Russian national has denied the accusations. Russia, where he is wanted for separate fraud charges, and France also seek his extradition.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Washington France Bitcoin Greece Cryptocurrency Money July 2017 Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

5 hours ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

5 hours ago

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

5 hours ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

5 hours ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

5 hours ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.